Mikey Musumeci bringing ‘kill or be killed’ mindset into Jarred Brooks clash: “I just want to jump right into the fire”

Mikey Musumeci welcomes strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks to his playground at ONE Fight Night 13, prepared to give the American upstart a taste of his quality in the submission grappling realm.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion had no issues putting his title on the line against the American collegiate wrestler because he is sure of the outcome inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, August 4.

With plenty of submissions in his collection of weapons, it will be easy for ‘Darth Rigatoni’ to pick and choose which way he would like to finish the Mash Fight Team athlete.

Above all, though, the divisional king is focused on making this contest a full-on war in an attempt to maintain an exciting form of jiu-jitsu on the global stage of ONE Championship.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci said:

“I don't wanna butt scoot at all. I just want to jump right into the fire, and I want him to attack me and kill or be killed. Whoever wins this fight, it's gonna be a finish for sure.”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ sure as hell can jump straight into the fire with his credentials as a multi-time Brazilian jiu-jitsu world champion and his unbeaten streak at the Singapore-based promotion.

However, if ‘The Monkey God’ can pull a surprise and wrap Mikey Musumeci in a choke or a lock, he could leave the iconic venue as a two-sport world champion.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.