Mikey Musumeci calls his potential move to MMA the “coolest thing ever”

Ever the evolving martial artist, American submission grappling ace Mikey Musumeci sees himself moving to mixed martial arts down the line.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said that he finds it cool to mesh his jiu-jitsu background with the multi-faceted sport of MMA.

While he admitted that it is going to be a challenge for him, it is something he is still very much interested in pursuing to sustain his growth as a fighter.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“I want to fight in the future. I would love to. I love challenging myself, and … I love the challenge of it, and I would love to make my jiu-jitsu work with punches being thrown. I think that would be the coolest thing ever.”

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has had steady exposure to MMA since joining ONE Championship last year and has forged friendships with some of the top mixed martial artists in the organization.

But before he jumps to MMA, Mikey Musumeci is still bent on keeping his standing in grappling and dominating the competition.

He recently made another triumphant defense of his title at ONE Championship’s historic first live on-ground event in the United States on May 5 in Colorado. Mikey Musumeci defeated Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai by submission (rear-naked choke) late in their title showdown at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video.

It was in follow-up to his first successful defense back in January of his world title he earned last September when he defeated Brazilian Cleber Sousa.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10 can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Poll : 0 votes