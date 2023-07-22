Mikey Musumeci can’t wait to show everyone what he’s working on for bout with Jarred Brooks

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is chomping at the bit to get back inside the circle.

Fortunately, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ nor his fans will have to wait much longer as the current ONE world titleholder is slated for a co-main event clash with another reigning ONE world champion, ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks. The pair will hit the mats with Musumeci’s title up for grabs at ONE Fight Night 13 inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium

Speaking to the South China Morning Post about his highly anticipated return, Mikey Musumeci shared his eagerness to compete and show fans what he’s been working on during his time away:

“I just want to fight already, you know, so I'm so ready to just show my jiu-jitsu and everything I've been working on and I can't wait for everyone to see it,” Musumeci said.

Mikey Musumeci will go into his next matchup with four-straight wins, including back-to-back successful title defenses against Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren and IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai. Next, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will attempt to add another ONE world champion to his laundry list of victims.

Jarred Brooks also enters the bout at 4-0, his biggest win coming against Joshua ‘The Passion’ Pacio at ONE 164 to capture the strawweight championship. Next, ‘The Monkey God’ will attempt to make history as a two-sport titleholder, becoming the first man to carry belts in both mixed martial arts and submission grappling. Of course, that will be no easy task as he takes on perhaps the greatest grappler in the sport today.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.