Mikey Musumeci confident he can submit Jarred Brooks in any way possible

Mikey Musumeci is not the least bit intimidated by MMA superstar Jarred Brooks’ wrestling talents ahead of their submission grappling clash at ONE Fight Night 13.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu sensation is happy to put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line again next Friday, August 4, against fellow American competitor and reigning ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks, in what could be the championship fight of the ages.

Unlike other opponents Musumeci has faced, Brooks comes to the foray with his own set of unique challenges for the dominant world champion. Apart from being a mixed martial artist, ‘The Monkey God’ is a trained and experienced Indiana State Championship wrestler with an undefeated record of 35-0.

In addition to his impressive resume, Brooks is also well known for his superhuman athleticism, cardio, and expert submission skills, which could be the key to disrupting Musumeci’s hype train.

The American grappler, however, is confident Brooks will be no match for him as he will always be five or six steps ahead of him.

Speaking to ONE, he said:

“I think I can finish him from everywhere - legs, arms, back, choke. I’m looking to finish him.”

Will Mikey Musumeci retain the ONE flyweight submission grappling throne against Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium?

