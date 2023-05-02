Mikey Musumeci confident that fans in North America will “go crazy” after watching Rodtang compete live

Mikey Musumeci is a fan of Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and he believes he will make a lot of people in the United States become fans soon.

Both ‘Darth Rigatoni’ and ‘The Iron Man’ are set to compete in ONE Championship’s first live event in North America at ONE Fight Night 10 on Friday, May 5th, inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Musumeci will defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Osamah Almarwai, while Rodtang will defend his ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares.

As we count the days down to the event, Mikey Musumeci hyped up the Thai superstar’s debut fight in the United States. The 26-year-old said:

“I think the American fans are gonna go crazy when he comes out dancing to the stage and like, they’re gonna be like ‘oh my God, this is so cool’ so yeah it’s gonna be amazing."

He added:

And he’s so cool, he’s such good vibes too. You know he’s such a nice guy.”

Rodtang is a true showman who always aims to entertain the fans whenever he competes. From his flashy entrances to his exciting fighting style, ‘The Iron Man’ always puts on a show for the fans.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci brings excitement for his sport as well, and he looks to add fellow BJJ world champion Osamah Almarwai to his list of conquests in ONE Championship.

Check out Musumeci, Rodtang, and the rest of ONE Fight Night 10 this Friday, May 5th. Fans in North America can watch all the action live and for free on Prime Video with an active Amazon subscription.

