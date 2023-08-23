Mikey Musumeci excited to see ‘training partner’ Mark Zuckerberg’s progress

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci plans on training with Facebook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg upon his return to the United States.

Musumeci recently revealed that he will make his return to the Circle on October 6 for an openweight submission grappling clash with Japanese legend Shinya Aoki. But first, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will put in a little time on the mat with Mark Zuckerberg as the Meta CEO continues to circle a potential clash with fellow billionaire Elon Musk.

In an interview with TMZ Sports , Mikey Musumeci revealed that he will have another training session with ‘The Zuck’ and is excited to see how the tech guru has improved in recent months.

“I'm training with him next week, so I'll see,” Musumeci revealed. “Because I've been in Asia the last few months. So now I'm back home in the US, and I'm training with him next week. So we'll see like his progress he's made recently.”

Mark Zuckerberg had made headlines within the MMA media as of late thanks to his ongoing drama with Tesla Motors CEO, Elon Musk. The pair appeared to be primed for a clash in the cage after Musk issues a challenge on his recently revamped platform, X (formerly Twitter).

Things have appeared to quiet down on that front as of late but with a genuine love for the sport, Zuckerberg has no intentions of walking away from mixed martial arts. In fact, Zuckerberg has shown an interest in competing professionally, even if it’s not against Elon Musk.

Could we see the man behind Facebook and Meta one day step inside the Circle?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch Mikey Musumeci’s return to action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.