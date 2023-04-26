Mikey Musumeci excited for US fans to witness Rodtang in action

Mikey Musumeci is excited for ONE Championship’s debut in the United States not only because he will be in action, but also because of all the names competing on the card.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is set to defend the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Osamah Almarwai in the May 5th event, which will take place inside the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Just a few short weeks ahead of the event, the 26-year-old spoke with Tom Taylor of the South China Morning Post to discuss his excitement about the event. Asked if he thought the promotion made the right decision to include ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in the event, Musumeci said:

“I think that everyone that ONE chose for this card was perfect. You know the US fans are just gonna love these people. Rodtang is just pure excitement.”

Thai superstar Rodtang has gained a following around the globe because of his exciting highlight reels that show why he is called ‘The Iron Man’ - eating punches like hotcakes and throwing bombs with his fists. Mikey Musumeci believes American fans in attendance will appreciate Rodtang even more when they see him live in action at the venue.

Also competing in the event are huge names such as Demetrious Johnson, Adriano Moraes, Sage Northcutt, Tye Ruotolo, Roberto Soldic, Reinier de Ridder, Stamp Fairtex, and Aung La N Sang, among others.

Meanwhile, Mikey Musumeci will be busy facing a fellow BJJ world champion in Osamah Almarwai in the event. The Evolve MMA representative called out Almarwai after dominating Gantumur Bayanduuren in his latest match, so the pressure is on him to hold off the man he so bravely asked for a match with.

All the action from ONE Fight Night 10 will be broadcast live and for free on Prime Video for Amazon subscribers across North America.

