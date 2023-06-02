Mikey Musumeci expects non-stop action between Kade Ruotolo and Tommy Langaker

Mikey Mususmeci expects non-stop action between reigning ONE world champion Kade Ruotolo and Norwegian veteran Tommy Langaker.

Ruotolo, the promotion’s first and, so far, only ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion, will put his world title on the line for the first time in 2023 as he is set to feature in the co-main event ONE Fight Night 11 opposite grappling standout Tommy Langaker. The two submission specialists will clash in a can’t-miss matchup at the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on June 9.

Discussing the highly anticipated contest, Mikey Musumeci expects both men to attack one another from the opening bell, ensuring fans an entertaining clash where every movement could make a difference:

“So [it’s going to be] two guys, both attacking each other every second.”

Tommy Langaker, like his opponent, will head into the contest undefeated under the ONE Championship banner. After scoring two impressive victories against Renato Canuto and Uali Kurzhev, the 121-win veteran will face the toughest test of his career as she meets a genuine BJJ prodigy who has already made history on more than one occasion.

Kade Ruotolo couldn’t have asked for a better 2022, becoming the youngest ADCC world champion a month before becoming the promotion’s inaugural ONE lightweight submission grappling world champion. He closed out his banner year with a successful world title defense against IBJJF world champion Matheus Gabriel in December. Ruotolo will look to carry that momentum into 2023 as he faces a formidable test against an experienced and aggressive veteran of the sport.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 11 live and for free in U.S. primetime on June 9.

