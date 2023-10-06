Mikey Musumeci expects Shinya Aoki to display his killer instinct: “We're both gonna die by the sword”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci expects Japanese legend Shinya Aoki to bring the heat at ONE Fight Night 15 on Friday night.

Two months removed from his impressive submission victory over strawweight MMA world titleholder Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks, Musumeci will look to add another big name to his hit list as he steps inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium for an open weight submission super fight with Shinya Aoki.

With Aoki coming up short in his last three appearances inside the circle, Mikey Musumeci expects ‘Tobikan Judan’ to enter the ring looking to make a statement come fight night.

“We could do jiu-jitsu together, It's not somebody that's just doing anti-jiu-jitsu. He's gonna try to finish me. I think that that's so cool that I'm fighting someone who actually has the intention of finishing me. He doesn't really care about points or anything, either,” Musumeci told the South China Morning Post.

“He just wants to finish, so he has the same mentality as me. We're both gonna die by the sword and just go at each other. And it makes it more exciting. It definitely does. Yeah, it's really cool.”

Watch the full interview below:

‘Darth Rigatoni’ goes into his fourth bout of the year riding a six-fight win streak under the ONE Championship banner. Having already picked off IBJJF, Sambo, and ONE world champions in his last three outings, will Musumeci add the former lightweight titleholder to his glowing resume, or will Shinya Aoki bounce back and return to the win column in a big way?

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15: Le vs. Freymanov on Prime Video live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.