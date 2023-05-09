Mikey Musumeci had a personal mission of making submission grappling exciting to watch for fans and it looks like he succeeded at ONE Fight Night 10.

This past weekend, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ defended his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship in the first of three world title bouts in ONE Championship’s first live event in the United States. Fans in attendance responded well to Musumeci’s brilliant performance against Osamah Almarwai.

During the post-fight press conference, Musumeci shared his excitement about the fan reaction and the feedback he got from people. The 26-year-old said:

“Yeah it was definitely good feedback, I felt the energy from the crowd being here in America, [and it] was amazing. It definitely was exciting to see in a submission grappling match.”

Mikey Musumeci hunted Osamah Almarwai’s leg for most of the contest, with fans cheering in anticipation of a finish. With just a little over three mintues left in the match, Musumeci decided to abandon the leg lock and transition to Almarwai’s back, which resulted in the tap via rear-naked choke.

Fans definitely appreciated Musumeci’s effort, and ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was rewarded with a US$50,000 bonus. Mikey Musumeci is now hoping to get a submission grappling match with Demetrious Johnson, who picked up a win later in the event.

Whether or not he gets to roll with Johnson, Musumeci will always aim to put on a show whoever he might face in the Circle next.

Fans in North America can still watch the full replay of ONE Fight Night 10 via Amazon Prime Video.

