Mikey Musumeci is hyped heading into ONE Fight Night 10

One would be hard pressed to find someone who’s more excitable than Mikey Musumeci.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has no problems expressing his emotions, and the same can be said for just how hyped he is for ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

ONE Fight Night 10 is ONE Championship’s first on-site event in the United States, and Musumeci cannot control his excitement for the upcoming card.

He’s also set to defend his world title against Osamah Almarwai on May 5 at the 1stBank Center in Colorado, but that doesn’t mean he’ll stop being a fan of the event itself.

In an Instagram post, Mikey Musumeci wrote:

"Where else do you see an event with the best martial artists from the various disciplines all on the same card and all in the same weight class!!! May 5! 🔥 #OneFightNight10"

Anticipation quickly built up for ONE Championship’s first card in the United States and it sold out within weeks after it was announced.

As for Musumeci, he’ll need to bring that excitement when he takes part in one of the three world title fights lined up for the event.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will defend the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title for the second time, and it will be against an opponent that the American star feels will allow him to showcase his skills to their absolute limit.

Osamah Almarwai is one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists on the planet and is coming off a tremendous campaign last year wherein he won an IBJJF No-Gi world title.

Musumeci, however, is a five-time BJJ world champion and is the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion.

ONE Fight Night 10’s headlining bout is a trilogy match between ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and former flyweight king Adriano Moraes. Rodtang Jitmuangnon, meanwhile, will defend the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title against Edgar Tabares in the co-main event.

ONE Championship’s fifth Amazon card of the year is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Poll : 0 votes