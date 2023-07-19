Mikey Musumeci hyped for Tawanchai’s upcoming fight: “I'm low-key like the biggest Muay Thai fan”

Mikey Musumeci isn’t shy in showing his appreciation to his fellow ONE Championship stars.

The jovial American star has always praised the likes of Stamp Fairtex, Rodtang Jitmuangnon, and Demetrious Johnson every time he gets, and he’s now added another name to his list of sporting idols.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, Musumeci said he’s excited to watch Tawanchai PK Saenchai step into the ring at ONE Fight Night 13 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Tawanchai will make his promotional kickboxing debut against Georgian striker Davit Kiria in Bangkok.

Musumeci said:

“Yeah, I'm also excited to watch Tawanchai. Like such a big fan of him. Honestly, I'm low-key like the biggest Muay Thai kickboxing fan like probably watching one I love watching those fights.”

Luckily for Musumeci, he’d be in the same arena on August 4 when he defends his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Jarred Brooks in the card’s co-main event.

Musumeci’s match will come right after Tawanchai’s, so 'Darth Rigatoni' might settle for the locker room’s television to watch the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion lace up the bigger gloves.

As for his match, Musumeci will be in his fifth ONE Championship outing and his third world title defense.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu superstar became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

He’s since defended the belt against Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai.

Brooks, meanwhile, will make his submission grappling debut and the ONE strawweight world champion was given the opportunity of a lifetime. If ‘The Monkey God’ pulls off an upset win over Musumeci, he’ll be the first fighter in ONE Championship history to hold world titles in MMA and submission grappling simultaneously.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: