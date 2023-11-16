Mikey Musumeci inspired by the ‘energy’ from PK Saenchai Gym in Thailand: “They were all grinding together”

American submission grappling ace Mikey Musumeci enjoyed training Muay Thai recently at the famed PK Saenchai Gym in Thailand. He, in particular, liked the atmosphere in the training facility, where everyone was constantly working on their game.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion was in the famous gym as part of his push to expand his range as a fighter and learn new things. There, he had the opportunity to train with upcoming fighters as well as established ones like Superbon Singha Mawynn and Nong-O Hama.

While admittedly had a hard time doing Muay Thai training, Mikey Musumeci said the experience was nonetheless enriching and eye-opening.

He told onefc.com in an interview:

“My favorite thing when I was living in Thailand the past two months was hanging out at PK Saenchai because it was all up-and-coming, young, hungry fighters, and they were all at the gym grinding together.”

“So whenever I was there, I would feel their energy of that grinding, tough feeling.”

While he has started doing Muay Thai, Mikey Musumeci, however, has no intention yet of switching lanes as he intends to continue dominating submission grappling in his division.

He became world champion in September last year by defeating Brazilian Cleber Sousa by unanimous decision. He has had three successful title defenses so far. The last one was in August, where he submitted ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in their all-champion superfight.

He followed it up with another submission win in October over Japanese grappling legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight grappling showcase.

Mikey Musumeci is now on the lookout for the next challenge, eyeing Brazilian competitor Diogo Reis as well as superfights with fellow ONE grappling champions Kade and Tye Ruotolo.

He is also determined to use his ONE Championship fame in pushing for the continued growth of jiu-jitsu in different parts of the world.