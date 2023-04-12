Mikey Musumeci to jump on Reddit for AMA session with fans

Like his fellow ONE Championship athletes before him, Mikey Musumeci is jumping onto the popular social website Reddit for an Ask Me Anything Session.

Musumeci’s AMA session at r/MMA is set for Wednesday at 7 p.m. US Eastern time. The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion also announced the details of his upcoming fan interaction on Instagram:

“Hey guys, I’m doing a Reddit AMA before my match at OFN10 in Denver! It will be Wednesday 7 PM East coast time 🍕❤️ #OneFightNight10 @onechampionship."

Musumeci is the third star from the stacked ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video card to get into a Reddit AMA this past two weeks.

American star Sage Northcutt was the first to interact with his fans, while ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson got to do the same just a few days after ‘Super’ Sage.

Though he’s less than a month away from his world title defense, it won’t hurt for Musumeci to take an hour of his day to answer some of the most interesting questions his fans at r/MMA can come up with.

Musumeci will put the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against debuting Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5 at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is a perfect 3-0 in ONE Championship, with wins over Japanese legend Masakazu Imanari, Cleber Sousa, and Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Almarwai, meanwhile, has 22 wins under his belt and is coming into ONE Championship as a 2022 IBJJF no gi world champion.

ONE Fight Night 10 is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

