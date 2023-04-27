Mikey Musumeci with a “kill or be killed” mentality against Osamah Almarwai

Mikey Musumeci is going into his ONE Fight Night 10 showdown with Osamah Almarwai with a kill-or-be-killed mentality.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world championship on the line as part of a trio of world title fights set to go down on May 5 when ONE Championship makes its long-awaited debut in the United States.

Ready to deliver a night to remember in the ’Mile High City', Mikey Musumeci revealed that he’s going into his ONE Fight Night 10 clash with the mentality of a warrior on the beloved HBO series Game of Thrones.

“Me and him have this responsibility that we just have to freaking go, and like kill or be killed... Like die by the sword you know, that’s my mindset just running like Game of Thrones vibes. You have a sword and you both just go and whoever gets stabbed dies you know, it’s exciting.”

Watch the full interview below:

Mikey Musumeci has been nothing short of dominant during his run under the ONE Championship banner. Debuting in 2022, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ made waves when he secured a four-minute submission over grappling legend Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156. He followed that up with a dominant decision victory over Cleber Sousa to become the promotion’s first-ever submission grappling world champion.

Getting his 2023 off to the right start, Musumeci defended his title in a definitive manner against Mongolia’s Gantumur Bayanduuren at ONE on Fight Night 6.

Planning to stop Mikey Musumeci’s moment is Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai. Having trained under Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) icon Andre Galvao, ‘Osa’ is ready to capitalize on the opportunity and deliver one of the greatest debuts in ONE Championship history.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime on May 5.

