Mikey Musumeci lauds Jarred Brooks for expanding his horizons through grappling match: “He had no ego”

ONE flyweight submission grappling king Mikey Musumeci gave it to fellow American champion Jarred Brooks for going out of his comfort zone and choosing to challenge him for the title last week.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ took on the ONE strawweight world champion in a main man-versus-main man clash for the flyweight grappling gold at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

27-year-old Musumeci remained on top of his division by fashioning out an impressive submission victory over ‘The Monkey God’ by way of triangle/arm bar late in their 10-minute joust.

Following his victory, the Italian-American champion said he had to hand it to Jarred Brooks for continuing to challenge himself and making a go at another world title in a different sport.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“I was just telling him how amazing he is that he's out here doing a grappling match with me when he's the world champion. He's a real champion. Champions put themselves in uncomfortable positions. And they push themselves for growth. And he had no ego.”

Mikey Musumeci was unrelenting in his attack on Jarred Brooks right from the get-go.

He achieved significant headway at the midpoint of their match when he caught the back of his opponent and went for a choke. While Jarred Brooks survived it, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was unfazed and instead continued to push and put pressure.

He eventually locked Brooks moments later in a tight triangle choke, which he seconded with an arm bar, signaling the end of the contest. The match officially stopped at the 7:30 mark.

The win was the third successful defense of Mikey Musumeci of the world title he won last September.

For his part, Jarred Brook absorbed his first defeat in ONE Championship but he remains the strawweight mixed martial arts world champion.

Replay of ONE Fight Night 13 is available for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.