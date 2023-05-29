Mikey Musumeci lauds ONE Championship for equal treatment of male and female fighters

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci lauds ONE Championship for treating all athletes under it fairly and he feels fortunate that he and his elder sibling Tammi found their way to the promotion.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ debuted in ONE in April last year and has made significant strides since, including winning the inaugural flyweight submission grappling world title last September.

Tammi Musumeci, meanwhile, joined him in ONE Championship this year, with her maiden outing coming back in March in Singapore against Brazilian Bianca Basilio, which she won by unanimous decision.

Speaking to the Jiu-Jitsu Times, Mikey Musumeci shared how it has been an incredible experience for them so far as they parlay their skills in ONE. He particularly cited the way athletes of all forms are treated pretty well.

The Italian-American champion said:

“I actually got emotional when [Tammi Musumeci] came to Singapore, and got to experience ONE Championship for the first time, and how Chatri runs it, and how the women and men are treated the same and are paid the same. It’s incredible.”

Mikey Musumeci was in action on May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video in the United States, successfully defending the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title over Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai by submission through a rear-naked choke.

It was the second time that he retained the world title he won over Brazilian Cleber Sousa.

Replay of Mikey Musumeci’s victory against Almarwai and the rest of the action at ONE Fight Night 10 can be watched for free via Amazon Prime in North America.

Tammi Musumeci, meanwhile, is set to return to action at ONE Fight Night 12 on Prime Video on July 14 in Bangkok. She will take on Ecuadorian-American Amanda Alequin in a strawweight grappling joust.

