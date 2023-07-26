Mikey Musumeci looking forward to uncomfortable feeling grappling with Jarred Brooks

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is expecting a different challenge from Jarred Brooks in their scheduled title showdown next week and is looking forward to it.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ will defend his world title against ‘The Monkey God,’ the reigning ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king, in their co-headlining clash at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video on August 4 in Bangkok.

The champion-versus-champion joust will be the third defense of Mikey Musumeci of the championship belt he won last September.

In an interview with ONE Championship, the Italian-American champion said Jarred Brooks has a skills set different from those he faced previously in ONE Championship, but he is confident in thriving against it:

“What excites me about this match is, again, I love the feeling of uncomfortability — something different.”

Mikey Musumeci, 27, last defended the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title back in May at ONE Championship’s first-ever live on-ground event in the United States.

There he submitted Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai by rear-naked choke late in their 10-minute title showdown.

Earlier this year in January, he passed his first test as world champion with a unanimous decision victory over Mongolian Gantumur Bayanduuren.

Meanwhile, at ONE Fight Night 13, Jarred Brooks is moving up in weight in his push to become a two-sport ONE world champion.

The 30-year-old Indiana native ascended to the ONE strawweight throne last December in Manila, defeating erstwhile division king Joshua Pacio of the Philippines by unanimous decision.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be played at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and will be available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.