Mikey Musumeci on Mark Zuckerberg potentially fighting MMA with Elon Musk: “He's tough as f*ck”

American submission grappling ace Mikey Musumeci attests to the martial arts abilities of business magnate Mark Zuckerberg.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion shared his thoughts on the Meta CEO in an interview with TMZ Sports, highlighting how the 39-year-old Zuckerberg is far tougher than he looks.

Mikey Musumeci was speaking from experience, having had the chance to train with the internet entrepreneur as part of his preparation for his most recent fight.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“Hundred percent, You know, like I said, like, for as long as he’s around my size and I think he's very strong for my size. He's above average strength, if not like on the higher end of strength for my size. He's gonna be super technical. He learns so fast. Like you show him a movement one time, he instantly knows that, you know what I mean? Like, he's that type of guy. So, yeah, I mean, so the guy has so much potential. And he's tough. He's not a wimpy guy. He's tough as f*ck.”

Check out the interview below:

Mark Zuckerberg’s martial arts skills are in the news of late because of a potential mixed martial arts clash with fellow magnate and Twitter, now X, owner Elon Musk.

The two recently had an engaging back-and-forth on a possible match, whetting the appetite of fight fans. Nothing concrete, however, has come out of it at this point.

Mark Zuckerberg has been active in sharing his martial arts journey on various social media platforms, training with top athletes, one of which was Mikey Musumeci.

The 27-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt was impressed over what he saw, describing the session as “definitely the highest IQ rounds” he has had.

Mikey Musumeci is billed to plunge back into action on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video in Bangkok. He will battle Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling contest. It will be his fourth fight for this year alone.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was last in action earlier this month, successfully defending his world title against ONE strawweight MMA world champion Jarred Brooks by submission through a triangle-armbar combination.

ONE Fight Night 15 will take place at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium and is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.