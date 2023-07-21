Mikey Musumeci politely reminds Jarred Brooks: “Please don’t trash talk”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is more than ready to partake in a submission slugfest versus Jarred Brooks when ONE Fight Night 13 gets underway.

But the New Jersey native does not want to be involved or be on the receiving end of any verbal attacks by ‘The Monkey God’ in the lead-up to his title defense against the strawweight MMA world champion inside Lumpinee Boxing Stadium on Friday, August 4.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ reminded his foe:

“[I hope] he's not going to trash talk because I hate trash talk. So please don't trash talk.”

Watch the interview here:

The pair’s surprise bout was unveiled during the live telecast of ONE Fight Night 12 last week.

It will see Mikey Musumeci put up his gold for the third time while the Mash Fight Team representative switches disciplines as he awaits his next assignment in MMA.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ has been eager to return to action following another cracking submission win at ONE Fight Night 10. That evening, the 27-year-old tailored a rear-naked choke win at 8:03 of the contest against Osamah Almarwai, who is as tough as nails.

The Brazilian jiu-jitsu phenom, now 4-0 in ONE, has proved that he is arguably the planet’s top pound-for-pound grappler.

But Brooks, one of the best grapplers in his class, wants to test his countryman’s acumen on the canvas when they collide in under two weeks.

ONE Fight Night 13 will air live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video membership.