Mikey Musumeci praises ONE Championship featuring different nationalities in its events

ONE Championship brands itself as the global home of martial arts and Mikey Musumeci experienced that firsthand.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion was part of the historic ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video in Denver this past weekend, and he felt that there was more to the event than martial arts.

Musumeci said during the post-event press conference that he saw how different cultures from different countries mingled with each other, which created a different kind of atmosphere from what he’s usually used to.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“So I feel like ONE is connecting the whole world and you could feel that when you’re watching. From all the different countries there’s people on these cards. It’s just a very special event.”

ONE Fight Night 10 featured 22 different athletes from 14 different countries including Brazil, South Korea, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Australia, Thailand, the United States, and Sweden just to name some.

Apart from those fighters included in the card, ONE Championship stars were also in attendance during the event, including Great Britain’s Liam Harrison and the Philippines’ Eduard Folayang and Joshua Pacio.

Musumeci even faced an opponent who made history for his home country of Yemen.

Osamah Almarwai is Yemen’s first Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt and he made his ONE Championship debut to challenge Musumeci for the ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Just to put things into perspective, Almarwai was Musumeci’s fourth opponent from as many nations inside the Circle.

Mikey Musumeci would eventually retain his world title when he submitted Osamah Almarwai with a rear-naked choke.

The historic ONE Fight Night 10 card is available on replay for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.

