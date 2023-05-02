At ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo will be representing ONE Championship’s submission grappling roster when he competes in front of fans at the sold-out 1stBank Center in Colorado.

Over the last year and a half, ONE has continued to push submission grappling by making it a bigger part of the promotion. Signing some of the best competitors in the world and having them feature alongside elite athletes from the world of MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing has helped progress the sport by giving it a new platform with a more entertaining ruleset.

On May 5, one of the very best in the world will take on one of the best grapplers currently competing in MMA, the reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder .

Later on in the night, one of the promotion’s two world championship holders in submission grappling will defend his title as Mikey Musumeci faces Osamah Almarwai.

Ahead of the event, Musumeci gave his prediction of the upcoming contest between Tye Ruotolo and de Ridder in an interview with the South China Morning Post:

“I think Tye finishes RDR. I think he does. He’s on another level right now Tye.”

He added:

“The way that they train, how creative they are. How athletic they are, they have such beautiful jiu-jitsu and they’re like a mix of everything. So I think that Tye will finish this match I would say with a D’Arce choke.”

On top of his prediction, Musumeci spoke about how their skillsets might clash with one another:

“That’s his specialty. I feel like fighting an MMA guy [like] RDR, they’ll end up in a headlock scenario situation.”

Watch the full interview below:

Tye will face off against Reinier de Ridder at ONE Fight Night 10 on May 5. The entire event will air live and for free via Prime Video for North American viewers.

