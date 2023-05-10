Mikey Musumeci put a lot of pressure on himself to perform for American fans in the U.S.

Mikey Musumeci admits putting a lot of pressure on himself to perform in his home country at ONE Fight Night 10.

ONE Championship couldn’t have asked for a better debut in the United States last Friday night. From beginning to end, the biggest names in combat sports delivered a spectacular event filled with highlight-reel finishes. One of the biggest moments of the evening came from ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ scored a brilliant rear-naked choked submission victory against IBJJF world champion Osamah Almarwai in one of the evening’s co-main event contests. Following the contest, Mikey Musumeci revealed that he had placed a lot of pressure on himself going into the bout, knowing how big of a night it was for ONE Championship, Brazilian jiu-jitsu, and himself.

“Oh, it's amazing. I grew up competing in the U.S., born and raised in the U.S. So competing back home and bringing ONE Championship to the U.S., it was such a very special night for me,” Musumeci said at the ONE Fight Night 10 post-fight press event. “That’s why I put so much pressure on myself for this match and it was just so surreal.”

Securing his second-straight world title defense and fourth-straight win inside the Circle, Mikey Musumeci has his eyes on submission grappling superfight opposite ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson.

The two flyweight superstars have previously agreed to a grappling contest inside the Circle. With both coming out of ONE Fight Night 10 victorious, it feels that now would be the right time for the two men to deliver a can’t-miss submission showcase.

Would you like to see Mikey Musumeci roll with Demetrious Johnson under the ONE Championship banner?

If you missed any of the action, or just want to relive one of the most epic nights in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 10 replay can be watched live via Amazon Prime in North America.

