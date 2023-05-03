Mikey Musumeci raves about the Ruotolo twins’ accomplishments at a young age

Mikey Musumeci is incredibly impressed by the accomplishments of Kade and Tye Ruotolo at such a young age.

Musumeci, the promotion's first-ever ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, is scheduled to defend his world title once again this Friday night at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video. Set to square off with Yemen’s first black belt IBJJF world champion, Osamah Almarwai, Musumeci is excited for the opportunity to compete against another world-class Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner after besting Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren in his last outing.

Before making his fourth walk to the Circle on Friday night, Mikey Musumeci spoke with the South China Morning Post to share his thoughts on the submission grappling duo, the Ruotolo brothers. Marveling at the accomplishments of the 20-year-old grappling prodigies, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“It’s awesome, just congrats to Tye. He deserves [it]. Like this just happened so congrats to Tye, [it’s] amazing, he’s such a legend. Him and his brother,” Musumeci said. “His brother is the youngest ADCC world champion and he’s youngest IBJJF world champion. At such a young age it’s insane.”

Before Mikey Musumeci meets Osamah Almarwai in one of the three featured ONE world title fights at ONE Fight Night 10, Tye Ruotolo will make his own return to the Circle for a submission superfight against reigning ONE middleweight world champion Reinier de Ridder. His brother, Kade Ruotolo, will put his ONE lightweight submission grappling world championship a month later at ONE Fight Night 11 when he meets Norwegian standout Tommy Langaker.

As for Mikey Musumeci, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world titleholder, has maintained a perfect record inside the Circle, dispatching every man that has stood before him thus far. However, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will face his toughest test yet against another IBJJF world champion.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch ONE Fight Night 10 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday night.

Poll : 0 votes