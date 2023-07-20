Mikey Musumeci ready for best version of Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci knows better than to underestimate Jarred Brooks’ grappling skills ahead of their explosive matchup at ONE Fight Night 13.

The BJJ superstar has always wanted to face a big name in MMA for a long time, and although it’s not exactly ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson, Jarred Brooks is an excellent alternative.

The ONE strawweight world champion has built his entire athletic career around wrestling before joining the MMA circuit. He trained seriously in freestyle-wrestling for years and won multiple accolades in high school as well as placing first place at the Indiana State Wrestling Championship in his senior year.

Despite starting his professional MMA career at 21, Brooks has been able to rise beyond public opinion and become an MMA world champion. He’s competed against world-class fighters with different skill levels over the last decade to become one of the most dangerous strawweights of his era.

Being privy to all of these facts, Musumeci knows he’s up against a world champion of the highest caliber. Sharing his thoughts about Brooks this week, the Italian-American superstar told ONE:

“I think Jarred Brooks is a champion. I think he trains and he’s in camp at all times, like how I am. So I think he's in great shape right now. And that's what got him to get the belt in MMA, right?”

Catch the full SCMP MMA interview below:

Watch Mikey Musumeci defend his world title for the third time when he takes on ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks on Friday, August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Amazon Prime Video.

The entire card is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.