Mikey Musumeci ready to fight Jarred Brooks any time: “We can do it this Friday”

Mikey Musumeci isn’t backing down from any challenges thrown at him.

Jarred Brooks, the reigning ONE strawweight world champion, recently called out ‘Darth Rigatoni’ for a submission grappling match.

Musumeci, the inaugural and defending ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion, gladly accepted ‘The Monkey God’s’ challenge and even set up a date.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci said:

“Literally, any Friday night fight he wants to compete with me, I’m down. We can do it this Friday, and we can do it the next Friday, we can do it the next Friday. Any time he wants to compete with me, I’m down. Any month, any time.”

Brooks, who’s one of the toughest wrestlers in ONE Championship ranks, isn’t shy in calling out anybody in the promotion.

After capturing strawweight gold in December 2022, Brooks called out ONE flyweight world champion Demetrious Johnson and Musumeci every chance he got.

Brooks is a perfect 4-0 in ONE Championship, and his two finishes were submission wins over Lito Adiwang and Bokang Masunyane.

His win over Masunyane ultimately led to his world title match against Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 in Manila.

It’s still unclear when Brooks’ next match is, but the American star has no problems promoting himself against some of ONE Championship’s finest fighters.

Musumeci, meanwhile, is in Bangkok helping his older sister Tammi in her strawweight submission grappling match against Amanda Alequin at ONE Fight Night 12 this Friday, US time, at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

ONE Fight Night 12 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

