Mikey Musumeci ready to put on a show against Osamah Almarwai: “I’m a little crazy right now”

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci simply cannot wait to step back inside the circle and put on a show for American fans in ONE Championship’s historic first-ever on-ground US event in a few weeks.

In fact, he has admittedly taken his training to the next level, even rolling with Mark Zuckerberg at the Facebook CEO’s house and returning to the United States to hone his skills in Las Vegas.

In a recent interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci said he’s excited to show fans what he’s been working on and that it’s going to be exciting:

“That’s why I’m a little crazy right now. I’m super aggressive in training more than ever. I think it’s gonna come out in the match.”

Check out Musumeci's interview below:

Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title on the line against No-Gi world champion Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the 1stBank Center in Colorado on Friday, May 5, and will stream absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada via an active Amazon Prime subscription.

Despite being completely focused and ready to defend his belt, Musumeci understands the specific challenges Almarwai brings to the table. Although he’s entering the circle with a carefully crafted game plan, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ says he’s just ready to perform at this point:

“I just, I love Osamah, he’s awesome, but I wanna go out there and freaking go.”

