Mikey Musumeci retains world title in technical masterpiece against Osamah Almarwai

Mikey Musumeci admitted he has suffered from tunnel vision in the past, fixating on submissions to the point of forgetting to transition to other favorable positions.

Early on his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title defense against Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 last weekend, it appeared that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was once again making the same mistakes as he did against Gantumur Bayanduuren.

The American BJJ savant learned from his setbacks and adjusted on the fly, reminding fans at 1stBank Center in Colorado that he has every submission in his arsenal.

ONE Championship recently uploaded Musumeci’s path to victory in the promotion’s highly-successful United States debut. Check it out:

Osamah Almarwai displayed amazing defense, as he survived Mikey Musumeci’s onslaught of relentless leg attacks for the better part of seven minutes.

At the three-minute mark, the Evolve MMA affiliate seized an opportunity to pass and entered ‘Osa’s deadly half-guard. The Yemeni grappler, however, succumbed to the world champion’s pressure and ultimately gave up his back.

As we’ve seen in Musumeci’s stunning ONE debut against the iconic Masakazu Imanari, he knows all the nifty tricks of the trade to lock in a rear naked choke. Sure enough, Mikey Musumeci was able to secure his hooks with a tight body triangle, while trapping Almarwai’s right arm at the same time.

Left with only one arm to defend the inevitable, the Atos product eventually accepted his fate, as Musumeci got his arm under his opponent's chin and sunk in a textbook RNC.

Prime Video subscribers in North America can watch the full replay of this match, along with the entire blockbuster card, free of charge.

Poll : 0 votes