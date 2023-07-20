Mikey Musumeci reveals he ‘hasn’t taken one day off’ since ONE Fight Night 10 in May

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci was last in action in May but has continuously been training since to stay in game shape .

‘Darth Rigatoni’ competed at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, which was ONE Championship’s historic first-ever live on-ground event in the United States on May 5.

He successfully defended his world title by sending Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai into submission by rear-naked choke late in their 10-minute joust played to a sold-out crowd in Colorado.

It was Mikey Musumeci’s second triumphant defense of the world title he won last September.

But instead of taking some time off to bask in what he had achieved, the 27-year-old Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace said he did not take any days off since then and was continuously hard at work for whatever challenges that would come up next.

Mikey Musumeci shared to the South China Morning Post in an interview:

“You know, I've been in camp since my last fight. In May. Like the next day I hiked like seven miles in the desert. So I haven't taken one day off.”

Check out the interview below:

The next test for Mikey Musumeci will come on August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

There he will defend once again the submission grappling gold against ONE strawweight mixed martial arts world champion Jarred Brooks in a champion-versus-champion clash.

He said he is excited to test the grappling skills of ‘The Monkey God,’ who is a bona-fide wrestling standout, and looking forward to a highly competitive contest.

Jarred Brooks, for his part, last competed in December in Manila, where he dethroned Joshua Pacio of the Philippines to become the new ONE strawweight MMA king.

He is moving up in weight to take a stab at becoming a two-sport ONE world champion.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.