Mikey Musumeci reveals his sister Tammi and opponent Jarred Brooks used to be training partners

ONE Fight Night 13 will play host to a can’t-miss submission superfight as reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci defends his world title against the promotion’s current strawweight king, Jarred Brooks.

The pair will square off in the evening’s co-main event as ONE Championship brings another stacked night of fights to the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. Ahead of their eagerly anticipated clash, Mikey Musumeci revealed that his opponent on Friday night was a regular training partner of his sister and current ONE star, Tammi Musumeci.

Unfortunately, Mikey Musumeci never had the opportunity to train alongside Jarred Brooks, but his sister’s close ties to ‘The Monkey God’ certainly add an interesting twist to the story:

“My sister and Jarred were like, training partners at American Top Team in Coconut Creek for many years,” Musumeci revealed while speaking to the South China Morning Post. “I never got to train with them because I was in high school. My sister was going to college at the time and she was off in the mornings.”

Musumeci goes into his third world title defense with an undefeated record under the ONE Championship banner, but it’s safe to say that ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has never quite faced an opponent like Jarred Brooks.

‘The Monkey God’ has found a great deal of success in the world of mixed martial arts throughout his career. Thus far, Brooks has leaned heavily on his impeccable wrestling skills and aggressive approach which could make him a significant threat to the five-time IBJJF world champion this Friday night.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 13 live and for free in U.S. primetime on August 4.