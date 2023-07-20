Mikey Musumeci rules out MMA fight with Jarred Brooks: “He’ll kill me”

It’s an undeniable notion that Mikey Musumeci is one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of his generation, but the American star is still wary of his limitations as a martial artist.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ is the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion and will defend his strap against Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13 on August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

Brooks is the reigning ONE strawweight world champion and is considered one of the best MMA grapplers in the world. While he’ll welcome Brooks into his domain, Musumeci said he still has a lot of work to do if he wants to fight ‘The Monkey God’ in an MMA match.

Musumeci told the South China Morning Post that he respects Brooks for accepting the fight, but wouldn’t fancy himself once they’re wearing four-ounce gloves.

“I respect Jarred so much for doing this. And I and I don't want to return the favor to MMA. He'll kill me,” said Musumeci with a laugh.

Musumeci is heading into his fifth ONE Championship match and fourth world title bout. The multi-time BJJ world champion made his promotional debut against Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156 and scored a rear-naked choke finish against the Japanese legend.

In just his second bout, Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Musumeci has since defended the gold against Gantumur Bayanduuren and most recently Osamah Almarwai.

Brooks, meanwhile, is a perfect 4-0 in his ONE Championship run. The Michigan native racked up three straight wins against Lito Adiwang, Hiroba Minowa, and Bokang Masunyane before taking the strawweight throne from Joshua Pacio at ONE 164.

His match against Musumeci is the first time Brooks competes in submission grappling. If he takes the upset win, then Brooks will be the first ONE MMA world champion to simultaneously hold world titles in two disciplines.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America.

Watch Musumeci's entire interview below: