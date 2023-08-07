Mikey Musumeci says he foreshadowed triangle choke finish of Jarred Brooks

What makes Mikey Musumeci an elite submission artist is he sees openings and predicts outcomes before it actually happens.

The undisputed ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion successfully defended his gold strap for the third time last Friday, besting perhaps his greatest challenger yet, ONE strawweight king Jarred Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13.

After outclassing ‘The Monkey God’ in every facet, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ eventually put the nail in the coffin around the 7:30 mark courtesy of a textbook triangle choke/armlock combination.

Even an ultra-tough and durable MMA champion like Jarred Brooks could not withstand Musumeci’s virtuosic skill in the grappling arts. Shortly after getting his hand raised, Musumeci revealed he saw the finish coming in the early goings of the match, given the challenger’s reaction and tendencies.

The Evolve MMA affiliate told Mitch Chilson in his ringside interview:

“I felt that eventually, I was going to get the triangle on him, like how he was bringing his hands in and like his elbows to the floor.”

It's basically Brazilian jiu-jitsu 101 to keep your hands off the mats and keep your arms tight when trapped inside an opponent’s closed guard.

Wayward hand placement, of course, makes it easier for guard players to latch onto a limb. One scoot of the hips is all it takes to lock in a triangle choke or an armbar from closed guard.

Given Musumeci’s BJJ brilliance, he managed to do both by capitalizing on Brooks’ rookie mistake. Then again, the American wrestler put up a valiant effort and we can’t blame him for falling prey to Musumeci’s intricate guard game.

Check out Musumeci’s latest technical masterpiece by rewatching ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The entire spectacle is available free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.