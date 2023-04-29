Mikey Musumeci says grounded knees may have thrown Demetrious Johnson off his game

There are a lot of amazing fights at ONE Fight Night 10 next week, but reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is very excited to watch the evening’s main event.

Mixed martial arts icon ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson will face Brazilian rival ‘Mikinho’ Adriano Moraes for the ONE flyweight world title in a highly anticipated trilogy match.

The fight will headline ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III on Prime Video, and will broadcast live from 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, streaming absolutely free to fans in the United States and Canada with an active Amazon subscription.

Their first fight in 2021 ended with a spectacular knockout from Moraes, as he kneed Johnson to the head while they were both on the ground – a move prohibited in the UFC where Johnson spent a decade as champion, but also a legal move in ONE Championship.

Musumeci believes that slight difference in rule set may have had something to do with it.

Speaking to South China Morning Post in a recent interview, Musumeci gave his thoughts on the first matchup between Johnson and Moraes and how it ended. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“I don’t know, they're both so good. I believe 'Mighty Mouse' wins again. I think that he made the adjustments in the second match. I think the first match they had he just wasn’t used to the rule set of ONE where you can knee somebody on the ground and I think that’s what threw him off.”

Musumeci says it was likely Johnson did not expect the knee to come from that position, which led to him getting stopped for the first time in his career. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ added:

“So when you’re in a match like that you just go subconscious and all his years doing MMA in other organizations, that different rule he instinctively followed that rule set even though he had a different rule set.”

Mikey Musumeci will put his ONE Championship gold on the line against Osamah Almarwai on the same card.

