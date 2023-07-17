Mikey Musumeci says Jarred Brooks’ aggressive style “makes it easier” to get a submission win

Mikey Musumeci is ready to welcome Jarred Brooks into his domain.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion will defend his strap against Brooks at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video this August 4 at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

This will be the first time that Musumeci will face another world champion in ONE Championship, with Brooks currently holding the ONE strawweight world title.

Following the bout’s announcement at ONE Fight Night 12, Musumeci told commentator Mitch Chilson that Brooks’ aggressive style would fall right into his wheelhouse.

Musumeci said:

“Anyone that comes forward and attacks me makes it easier for me to finish them. So I’m super excited for this match.”

Brooks is an overwhelming grappler and he’s used his wrestling base to go on a 4-0 record in ONE Championship. Of his four wins in the promotion, two have come by way of submission.

‘The Monkey God’ violently announced his arrival to the promotion when he submitted Lito Adiwang with an arm-triangle choke in the second round at ONE: NextGen III in November 2021.

His second submission win came quicker when he forced Bokang Masunyane to tap to a rear-naked choke at ONE 156 in April 2022. That win ultimately led Brooks to his world title showdown against Joshua Pacio at ONE 164 in December of that year.

Musumeci, though, is considered one of the best Brazilian jiu-jitsu artists of this generation.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was a five-time BJJ world champion before he arrived at ONE Championship. Upon signing with the promotion in early 2022, Musumeci carved out a perfect 4-0 record, including three world title wins.

In just his second bout, Musumeci became the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion when he scored a unanimous decision win over Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2.

Musumeci has since defended the gold twice against Gantumur Bayanduuren and Osamah Almarwai.

ONE Fight Night 13 is available live and free to all Prime Video subscribers.