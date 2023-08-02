Mikey Musumeci says Jarred Brooks’ hunt for submissions will backfire and make it ‘easier’ for him

Mikey Musumeci is challenging Jarred Brooks to ramp up his submission-hunting game for one good reason.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion defends his gold against the strawweight MMA king in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday, August 4, and he’s more than ready to unsettle the challenger one way or another.

As an ardent Brazilian jiu-jitsu practitioner, who spends more than half of his day trying to solve problems and discover new techniques in the trade, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ feels that his opposite number’s eagerness to gain a finish could backfire against his intelligence on the canvas.

In an interview with ONE Championship, Mikey Musumeci said:

“You know, the more you attack me…easier it is for me to get my attacks going.”

After all, there hasn’t been any way to stop the multi-time BJJ world champion once he hits the ground running and starts to turn on his groove.

Following his submission over Japanese grappling legend Masakazu Imanari in his debut, the Evolve MMA athlete claimed the inaugural divisional strap with a sturdy display against Cleber Sousa.

He defended his world title on two more occasions, recently achieving a rear-naked choke win over Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 this past May.

Though Mikey Musumeci knows ‘The Monkey God’ will bring a different sort of test inside the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, that does not mean the grappling sith lord would give in to his rival’s strengths when they collide this week.

ONE Fight Night 13 will be available live and free for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. primetime this Friday, August 4.