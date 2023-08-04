Mikey Musumeci says ‘mechanics’ of his submission game has to be perfect against Jarred Brooks

Despite his winning run in the promotion and credentials as one of the best grapplers, Mikey Musumeci is not entering his title defense against Jarred Brooks with any extra confidence.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion is set to collide against the strawweight MMA kingpin in the co-main event of ONE Fight Night 13, emanating live from the revered Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, August 4.

Although he recognizes plenty of ways he can finish ‘The Monkey God’ in their single-round 10-minute tie, he knows he has to be at the top of his game in order to do so.

In an interview with South China Morning Post, the ONE Championship superstar admitted that he needs to execute his textbook grappling to perfection if he wants to leave the iconic venue with the 26-pound gold resting on his shoulder.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“My mechanics and submission finishing are gonna have to be perfect for this match, you know, so that's why I've been really obsessing about all my finishes from every position, arms, legs and chokes.”

Watch the interview below:

Unlike his past opponents, mainly jiu-jitsu and sambo world champions, Brooks is primarily a wrestler. Besides, the strawweight MMA king has blended that facet of his game into his MMA skill set to the fullest extent.

As such, Mikey Musumeci refuses to be overconfident against an athlete of Brooks’ caliber. That, however, doesn’t mean he would not be chasing another statement performance at ONE Fight Night 13, which airs in U.S. primetime this Friday.

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video Subscription can catch all the action live and free this Friday, August 4.