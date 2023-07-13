Mikey Musumeci says ONE Championship is ‘changing the platform’ in jiu-jitsu for a level playing field

Mikey Musumeci hates the sight of cheaters in jiu-jitsu, and he's grateful that he doesn't have to deal with that sort of drama in ONE Championship.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion dislikes the idea of steroid use in the discipline, something that has been a growing trend in the sport over the years outside of ONE.

Many competitors have attempted to push their way to world championship status on the back of performance-enhancing drugs, and while he cannot single-handedly combat the rot, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ is glad that he can inspire athletes – especially up-and-comers – to steer free from any form of usage on the global stage.

Speaking during an appearance on The Fighter and The Kid podcast, the flyweight kingpin revealed that he believes it’s only a matter of time before ONE eradicates the existence of steroids in the sport.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“And also, ONE Championship tests athletes for steroids, and that's why I love ONE Championship and what they've been doing for jiu-jitsu. Like we can start changing the platform from 99 percent people on steroids to like they don't have to take steroids cause they're gonna test people.”

As a martial artist, it is of utmost importance to maintain honor and respect. PED users, however, cannot relate to that.

While the New Jersey native’s mission to entirely erase the existence of steroid abuse from jiu-jitsu will certainly take him a while, he’s glad that there already have been some massive steps taken by ONE in the right direction.

