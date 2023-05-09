Mikey Musumeci says ONE Championship is the present and the future

Elite American submission grappler Mikey Musumeci believes that the ceiling for ONE Championship to continue to soar in the United States and beyond is high.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion made this known following his successful defense of his world title against Yemeni challenger Osamah Almarwai at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video on May 5.

Mikey Musumeci defeated Osamah Almarwai by submission due to a rear-naked choke at ONE’s first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S., which took place at 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado.

Seeing how American fans responded to the landmark show, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ assured that it was only the tip of the iceberg and that more can be expected from them and the promotion moving forward.

At the post-event press conference, Mikey Musumeci said:

“I hope everyone enjoyed the show. We all put our butts down and we worked hard for this card and yeah, I think that ONE Championship is the future and the current and I think that American fans are gonna love this and they’re gonna appreciate the martial arts all across the disciplines.”

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci highlighted not only his standing as one of the main men in his division but in the sport of submission grappling.

The Italian-American grappler dominated Almarwai in their 10-minute world title showdown. He shot for the legs early on then seamlessly transitioned his attack to working on his opponent’s upper body.

The contest ended at the 8:03 mark of the contest when ‘Darth Rigatoni’ caught ‘Osa’ in a tight rear-naked choke. It was Musumeci’s second successful defense of the world title he won in September 2022.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 10 is available for North American fans for free over Amazon Prime.

