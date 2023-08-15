Mikey Musumeci says sister Tammi still getting used to competing in front of millions: “It takes a while to adjust”

Mikey Musumeci has shone on the biggest stage of jiu-jitsu over the past 16 months, and he hopes his sister will follow suit and power her way to the peak of her division.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion has demonstrated why he’s the best at what he does on five occasions on the global stage.

Now a four-time ONE world champion, he seeks to improve the overall image of the sport by inspiring others – including his sister Tammi Musumeci.

As many predicted, the elder sibling of ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has put up dominant performances in two appearances under the ONE banner. However, the 29-year-old admitted that she’s still adjusting to the pressure of performing on a stage as big as the ONE circle.

In support of his sister, Mikey Musumeci reveals that everyone has their own pace of adjusting.

However, he knows Tammi will eventually spring into gear and start overcoming the nerves of fighting on a platform as big as ONE Championship.

The 27-year-old told the promotion:

“I think that this experience has been good for her, right? Cause she needs to get rid of the fear of competing centerstage in ONE again."

He added:

“We're used to being in high schools, and colleges were a big deal. Oh, you're going to compete in college? That's, like, the big stadium for us, right? [But in ONE], this is like millions of people watching. It's a whole different thing, so it takes a while to adjust.”

With a brother as supportive as Mikey Musumeci, who's a ONE world champion and a world-class jiu-jitsu practitioner, Tammi should return with much more conviction in her next fight.

In case you missed his last fight at ONE Fight Night 13, it will be available to watch via replay on Amazon Prime Video for North American fans.