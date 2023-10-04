Mikey Musumeci says he will ‘spazz submissions’ at every opportunity against Shinya Aoki

Mikey Musumeci respects Shinya Aoki for what he has done throughout his career, but that does not mean the New Jersey native will take things lightly against the latter this Friday, October 6.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ and ‘Tobikan Judan’ are set to face off in an openweight submission grappling contest at ONE Fight Night 15 in a battle that should be a chess match from start to finish given both men’s expertise in that department.

Having rolled alongside the Japanese veteran at Evolve MMA on a couple of occasions, the 27-year-old knows more or less what his rival’s game plan would be on fight night. As a matter of fact, he’s already got a route to victory mapped out, and it involves his typical aggressive game.

Speaking to ONE Championship in the lead-up to his sixth appearance under the ONE banner, Mikey Musumeci gave some insight into his strategy going into the bou.

The ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion said:

“Expect me to come out and immediately try to get to the floor. Fans should expect me to just spazz submissions and attacks all the time, and fans should expect art, you know.”

“My goal when I compete and do jiu-jitsu is to show the art. I wanna show it at its purest form. And I think that's why it's like fun to watch me.”

An athlete who strives for perfection and a flag bearer of BJJ in ONE, Mikey Musumeci has the unique ability to make his fights entertaining despite the complexity of the discipline.

ONE Fight Night 15, headlined by an interim featherweight world title clash between Thanh Le and Ilya Freymanov, will be free to watch for North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription in U.S. Primetime on October 6.

