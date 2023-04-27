Mikey Musumeci serious about putting on a show for American fans: “We can’t f*** around”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci recognizes the significance of ONE Championship’s groundbreaking event in the United States next month and has vowed to do his part in making it a success.

ONE will hold its first-ever live on-ground event in the U.S. on May 5 with ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video, slated to take place at 1stBank Center in Colorado. Mikey Musumeci is part of the event, putting his world title on the line against Yemeni challenger and ONE-debuting Osamah Almarwai.

With ONE Fight Night 10 being the maiden live offering of the promotion to the U.S. audience, Mikey Musumeci knows a lot is expected from the show and that those who are part of it should give an A1 performance.

Talking to the South China Morning Post. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ shared:

“I have a lot of responsibility this time, again this is the first U.S. card, like we can’t f*** around. It cannot be boring like paddy cake or running…or butt scooting. We have to freaking go, so I’m excited for this.”

Check out the interview below:

At ONE Fight Night 10, Mikey Musumeci will be making the second defense of the title he won last September. He first retained the strap back in January by dominating Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren throughout their 10-minute showdown.

Out to cut short the reign of the Italian-American champion, meanwhile, is Atos Jiu-Jitsu-trained Osamah Almarwai. He'll be a change of pace for Musumeci after he competed against mixed martial arts and Sambo fighters previously.

Like ‘Darth Rigatoni,’ Saudi-born Almarwai is also a Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt who has won on the international stage multiple times. He is now angling to make it a title-clinching debut outing as he begins his ONE Championship journey.

ONE Fight Night 10 will be aired live and for free to North American fans with an active Prime Video subscription.

Poll : 0 votes