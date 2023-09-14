Mikey Musumeci shares the music he blasts on his headphones in his walkouts: “It just makes me at peace”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci can be seen listening to music on his headphones every now and then in his walkouts. He said it is his way of calming himself before a fight.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ shared this interesting bit about himself in a recent interview with ONE Championship. But unlike other prized fighters who go for rock or hip-hop music to pump themselves up, the American submission grappling ace goes for religious music.

Mikey Musumeci said:

“A lot of times you’ll see me with headphones on when I walk out in ONE Championship, and everyone’s always curious what I’m listening to. I’m usually listening to religious music. When I walk out, it just makes me at peace.”

The 27-year-old Evolve MMA affiliate added:

“You know, I like blasting music like you’re in a club. Super loud, like you’re in a dance club or something. I think that’s the vibe when I train. It’s fun.”

It seems like the pre-fight music that Mikey Musumeci is listening to is doing wonders for him in ONE Championship, as he has been undefeated in five fights to date in the promotion. The last four all had world title significance.

In September last year, he defeated Cleber Sousa of Brazil by unanimous decision to claim the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title.

Then, in January, he successfully defended his championship strap with another dominant decision win over Mongolian challenger Gantumur Bayanduuren. He followed it up with a submission victory over Yemeni opponent Osamah Almarwai in May.

Mikey Musumeci was last in action in August, retaining his world title with a submission win over ONE strawweight mixed martial arts king Jarred Brooks in their all-champion showdown.

“Darth Rigatoni’ returns to compete on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. He will take on Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling clash.

It will be the first match of Shinya Aoki for this year after having a busy 2022, where he competed three times.

ONE Fight Night 15 is available live and for free to Prime Video subscribers in North America.