Mikey Musumeci shares personal advice for people just starting jiu-jitsu

Take it from grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci, there’s no need to race to the top of the martial arts. Eager recruits to martial arts often feel the pressure to feel competent as soon as possible or become some kind of prodigy at an early age.

However, Mikey Musumeci recommends the opposite, i.e., focusing on longevity and not speed.

In a recent interview with media source Fightlore, the ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion gave his best advice to people just beginning their jiu-jitsu journey:

“Advice for people starting jiu-jitsu, take it slow. Don’t get completely obsessed with it and burn out. I think a steady, long-distance mindset is the best for anyone starting to do jiu-jitsu.”

Any martial art, especially jiu-jitsu, can be exceptionally hard on the body, even with its health benefits. Even those considered “super athletes” can deal with the aftereffects of over-training in their younger years for the rest of their life, such as neck problems or knee pain.

Jiu-jitsu’s allure can be irresistible, however. Thousands around the world have enjoyed the rewards of competitive activity, better conditioning, self-defense, and self-confidence because of jiu-jitsu. Musumeci’s wisdom is simple: why not enjoy it over the course of a lifetime instead of only during a person’s athletic prime?

Such a measured but intentional approach to training has yielded good results for Mikey Musumeci. 'Darth Rigatoni' has impressed in both of his ONE Championship appearances, beating both Masakazu Imanari and Cleber Souza en route to a world title last September.

Mikey Musumeci wants to dismantle the 'tough, arrogant' stereotype of jiu-jitsu

Jiu-jitsu has no shortage of alpha males, but Mikey Musumeci wants to show that success doesn’t have to come with intimidating others.

In the same interview with Fightlore, Musumeci explained how he wants to carry himself in public, representing a different kind of elite talent:

“The way I like to give back to the community is showing people, like a different audience, can also do jiu-jitsu, you know? When some people think of combat sports, they think of these tough, arrogant kind of people, you know? And I’m really not like that. I feel like I can show others that they can do it as well. And that will get people to do jiu-jitsu.”

Mikey Musumeci doesn’t quite fit in with many of the other hulking jiu-jitsu icons of his day, at least at first appearances.

However, the proof of his ability speaks for itself in the cage and will be tested soon. Mikey Musumeci will defend his ONE world title for the first time in a few short days against Mongolian Gantumur Bayanduuren on January 13.

The bout takes place as one of two co-main events at ONE Fight Night 6 on Prime Video, which airs live on Amazon Prime for North American subscribers in US prime time.

