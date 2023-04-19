Mikey Musumeci shows love to New Jersey, pizza, and acai

Ahead of ONE Fight Night 10 , jiu-jitsu wizard ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci gave a shout-out to New Jersey, pizza, and everything acai.

The reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion took some fan questions on Reddit’s “Ask Me Anything” forum this week. The forum left him feeling nostalgic about his home city of New Jersey and hungry for some favorite foods.

TidusxX420 asked:

“I know this is probably a long shot, but are you from Carteret, NJ? The owner of the gym I train at told me that you were from the same town as me and we’re nearly the same age so we might’ve even went to school together haha. Also, will pizza and açaí make my jitsu game better? Thanks for doing this Mikey, and good luck at fight night!”

Mikey Musumeci happily responded by saying:

“I am from monmouth county! But we are still the same blood, JERSEY 4 LIFE HAHAHA. HMMM well you will be happier and you know what they say when you are happy you tend to do better at things ;)”

On May 5th, Mikey Musumeci will be among three world champions to defend his world title on the U.S. stage in Colorado at ONE Fight Night 10 on Prime Video: Johnson vs. Moraes III. As such, he’s ultra excited to capture a win in front of his home crowd and prove he’s the real deal.

He returns to the stage following a horrific 10-minute grappling match against Bayanduuren Gantumur at ONE Fight Night 6 last January. The experience left him feeling sick to the stomach at having broken his opponent’s knee by accident during the course of the match.

Although it wasn’t his fault, Musumeci hopes his next opponent knows when to tap out rather than risk a serious injury. Fortunately, Osamah Almarwai comes from the same school of martial arts.

The 2022 IBJJF World Champion is a legitimate threat to Musumeci and his belt. He’s innovative, fast, and quite the submission specialist. So, Mikey Musumeci’s next world title match isn’t going to be easy, which makes for an even more compelling matchup to watch.

The sold-out ONE Fight Night 10 card will be broadcast live and for free from the 1stBank Center in Colorado. North American viewers can watch the historic event on Friday, May 5th with a Prime Video subscription.

