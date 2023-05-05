Mikey Musumeci starts his unique fight week diet

Mikey Musumeci is hoping the entire fight week for ONE fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III comes to a close soon so that he can munch on as much pizza as he wants.

The American superstar continues to stump the world with his insane pizza and pasta diet. Prior to the weigh-ins this week, Musumeci shared his “affliction” at having to watch his diet in order to make weight. He made his sentiments known on Instagram with the following sarcastic message:

“Fight week cutting weight can be so annoying 🙄😎🤌🏻🍕🤪❤️ @onechampionship #cheesypun.”

Check out some fan reactions below:

connerluster:

"Sometimes it’s hard to explain to my friends that this man is one of the most dangerous grapplers on the planet… I love it 😁"

georgeharris48:

"So THATS what high quality pizza looks like 😂"

itsjust.devon:

"You make it look easy champ🔥"

‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci is stoked to get back to work to defend his ONE flyweight submission grappling world title against Osamah Almarwai this Friday at 1stBank Center in Colorado.

He successfully defended his belt in his last outing against sambo world champion Gantamur Bayanduuren, but was disappointed he didn’t get the submisison. Bayanduuren held his ground despite suffering multiple knee fractures during the bout.

Musumeci is hoping to turn things around with a finish just like he did in his promotional debut against Masakazu Imanari at ONE 156 last year. However, Osamah Almarwai will prove to be a difficult opponent to submit.

Almarwai is a 2022 IBJFF no-gi world champion who trains under Atos BJJ gym coach Andre Galvao.

As such, he’s hungry to make history on the biggest stage in the world and etch his name amongst the best BJJ practitioners on the planet. Very competitive with an outstanding ability for submissions as well, Osamah Almarwai is Musumeci’s most dangerous adversary yet.

Watch how their grappling match unfolds on Friday, May 5 at ONE Fight Night 10: Johnson vs. Moraes III. The event is available to stream live and for free in North America via Amazon Prime Video.

Poll : 0 votes