Mikey Musumeci still felt the lingering effects of food poisoning during his match with Shinya Aoki: “I feel very lethargic”

ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci impressively submitted Japanese legend Shinya Aoki in their openweight grappling showdown last week.

Making it more noteworthy, however, was the fact that he had to labor through the effects of food poisoning throughout the duration of the match and even after.

The 27-year-old American jiu-jitsu ace stopped ‘Tobikan Judan’ midway into their openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video on October 6 at the Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok.

Mikey Musumeci was at a size disadvantage against the traditionally lightweight Shinya Aoki, but he mustered all the guts and experience that he needed to complete the submission of his opponent by way of a modified heel hook, which he dubbed the “Aoki Lock.”

‘Darth Rigatoni’ was on point with his leg attacks right from the get-go. He pressured Aoki with much effectiveness, managing to put a hold on his opponent’s right leg midway into the match.

Once he got the leverage that he needed, Musumeci immediately went for the finish, cranking on Aoki’s right leg until the legend tapped out in pain at the 6:55 mark of the 10-minute joust.

In the interview session following his victory, Mikey Musumeci said that while he got the win, it was made doubly hard as he had to deal with the effects of food poisoning heading into the match. It was so bad that he had to be hospitalized and was just thankful that he was fit enough to fight Aoki.

The New Jersey-born jiu-jitsu black belt said:

“I just got goosebumps because I just thought about the food poisoning. I’m still very ill. I feel very lethargic right now, you know that infectious sick feeling. I still have that a lot right now.”

Watch the interview below:

Following his latest victory, Mikey Musumeci has won nine straight matches, six of which came under ONE Championship. He became ONE flyweight world champion in September last year and has defended his world title three times already.

The replay of ONE Fight Night 15 is available anytime on demand for Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America.