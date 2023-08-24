Mikey Musumeci teases potential MMA move: “F*ck it let's do it”

Mikey Musumeci would love to give both Muay Thai and mixed martial arts a try under the ONE Championship banner.

On October 6, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ will return to the circle as part of an absolutely stacked ONE Fight Night 15 card inside the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok. After scoring an impressive submission over reigning ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks earlier this month, Musumeci will square off with Japanese legend and former ONE lightweight titleholder, Shinya Aoki.

Speaking with TMZ Sports ahead of his submission super fight with Aoki, Mikey Musumeci revealed that a move to MMA was in his future:

“So I would love to just study [Muay Thai] and just become the best I can at it. And then when I'm ready to like, if I’m decent, you know, f*ck it let's do it,” Musumeci said. “I would love to do MMA, it would be so cool.”

Thus far, Mikey Musumeci has absolutely dominated the competition since making his ONE Championship debut last year. ‘Darth Rigatoni’ captured the inaugural ONE flyweight submission grappling world title, defeating Cleber Sousa at ONE on Prime Video 2 last year. Since then, he has taken out an assortment of world-class talent, including a Combat Sambo world champion, an IBJJF world champion, and a ONE world champion.

His next task will be to earn a win over one of the most celebrated combat sports stars in Asian MMA history, Shinya Aoki.

Amazon Prime Video subscribers in North America can catch all the action at ONE Fight Night 15 live and for free in U.S. primetime on October 6.