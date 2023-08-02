Mikey Musumeci thinks highly of Jarred Brooks, says he’s ‘significantly better than most of the black belts’

Elite-level wrestling mixed with jiu-jitsu is a dangerous combination, according to reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ‘Darth Rigatoni’ Mikey Musumeci, and he believes his next opponent is a perfect embodiment of that.

The 27-year-old Italian-American superstar is set to defend his ONE Championship gold against ONE strawweight world champion ‘The Monkey God’ Jarred Brooks in the co-main event at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand on Friday, August 4th.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, Musumeci had nothing to offer but high praise for ‘The Monkey God’.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ said:

“He's a freaking [collegiate] wrestler, so I think he's like significantly better than most of the black belts in the roster.”

Brooks is one of the most dominant strawweight mixed martial artists in the sport. A native of Warsaw, Indiana, the 30-year-old Mash Fight Team representative honed his wrestling skills since he was young, and quickly became a national wrestling champion. He also maintained a perfect record and won the 2012 Indiana State Wrestling Championship in his senior year of high school.

Needless to say, Brooks is today one of the strongest wrestler/grapplers in MMA, and Musumeci certainly has his work cut out for him.

ONE Fight Night 13 features a main event showdown between reigning ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Chingiz Allazov and no.2-ranked contender Marat Grigorian.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all of the action live and absolutely free on Amazon Prime Video.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for all the news and updates surrounding the event, as it happens.