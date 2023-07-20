Mikey Musumeci on usually brash Jarred Brooks: “I am really happy he's giving me respect”

Apart from his world-class wrestling pedigree, ONE strawweight world champion Jarred Brooks is perhaps best known for his ability to get into his opponents’ heads with fiery trash talk.

Mikey Musumeci knows this and admitted he’s ready to deal with ‘The Monkey God’s mind games.

But on the contrary, Brooks has been uncharacteristically reverent of the reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion ahead of their all-grappling war at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov v.s Grigorian on Prime Video next month.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Musumeci said he is both surprised and grateful that his challenger is showing him a great deal of respect:

“I’m good vibes always. You know, I don't change my way as I am as a person with the opponent. He's giving me so much respect. So I'm going to show him respect regardless but I am really happy he's giving me respect.”

Watch the full interview in its entirety:

Brooks has ruffled his fair share of feathers during his 4-0 run in the Singapore-based promotion so far.

The 30-year-old American, though, has managed to walk the talk so far, particularly in his five-round beatdown of former strawweight king Joshua Pacio last year to become the new top dog of the division.

The dynamic wrestler has not met an opponent he couldn’t take down and break once the fight hits the mats. However, this time around, he’ll be tested like never before against a Brazilian jiu-jitsu savant of the highest order.

Brooks is quite familiar with Musumeci’s handiwork and even called his fellow champ the “Michael Jordan of grappling.” among other savory praises.

It’s going to be an epic wrestling vs. jiu-jitsu showdown at ONE Fight Night 13. Don’t miss this star-studded event, which will air live in US primetime from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok on August 4.

The entire card is available free of charge for those with a Prime Video membership in North America.