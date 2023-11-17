Mikey Musumeci wants to bring Muay Thai spirit into grappling sessions: “I try to have that energy with jiu-jitsu”

Mikey Musumeci is looking to bring the energy and spirit of Muay Thai to his grappling sessions, after immersing himself with some of the best strikers in the discipline in Thailand.

Over the last several years, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ has established himself as one of the greatest submission grapplers in the world today. He is a five-time IBJJF world champion and reigns as ONE Championship’s first and only flyweight submission grappling titleholder.

Musumeci also has an impressive hit list that includes victories over Combat Sambo world champion Gantumur Bayanduuren, Japanese MMA icon Shinya Aoki, and reigning ONE strawweight MMA champion Jarred ‘The Monkey God’ Brooks.

After dominating his competitors on the mat, Mikey Musumeci hopes to one day show off his skill in mixed martial arts. To prepare himself, he has been putting in work with the assistance of the legendary Trainer Gae.

Discussing his experience training in the art of eight limbs, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ spoke about the love he has for the energy surrounding the sport and his attempt to bring that same energy when he puts in work on the mat.

“I love the energy of the Muay Thai people, and I try to have that energy with jiu-jitsu,” Musumeci told ONE Championship in a recent interview.

When and where Mikey Musumeci makes his MMA debut remains to be seen, but for now, the New Jersey native is content racking up bodies in submission grappling. Thus far, he has six straight victories under the ONE banner, including four finishes.

Are you excited to see what Musumeci can do in MMA after being so dominant in ONE’s submission grappling division?

If you missed any of the action or want to relive an epic night in ONE Championship history, the ONE Fight Night 15 replay can be watched anytime on demand via Amazon Prime Video in North America.